The UAE-French relations constitute an exceptional example of effective strategic partnerships between countries in various fields, especially the realistic transition in the energy sector and climate action, benefiting from low-carbon growth opportunities, and joint action in advancing international efforts in the field of climate action, in preparation for the COP28 Conference of the Parties hosted by the UAE in end of this year.

In February 2023, the two friendly countries launched a partnership to reduce carbon emissions from emissions-intensive industries, which will be announced during the COP28 Conference of the Parties, while in July 2022 the two countries signed the comprehensive strategic partnership in the field of energy that focuses on enhancing energy security, providing it at reasonable costs, and reducing emissions.

The 28th session of the COP28 Conference of the Parties is of great importance in achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, as it is taking place during a delicate stage in which the international community seeks to make progress in implementing the commitments made in the agreement.

The Conference of the Parties is scheduled to witness the first global assessment of the progress of countries in implementing their commitments under the Paris Agreement, in addition to determining the contributions of nationally determined countries for the future, as the historic Paris Agreement succeeded in uniting governments on what the world must do to confront the climate challenge, and the task of the Conference will be Parties COP28, focus on the ‘how’ of doing this.

The UAE is the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement, and the first country to commit to reducing emissions at the level of all economic sectors. It is also the first country to announce its strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 as a catalyst for achieving low-carbon economic growth that creates new technologies, sectors, skills and jobs. .

The UAE is keen to cooperate with France during the “New Global Financial Compact Summit” dedicated to reaching a new global financial agreement, to be held in Paris in June 2023, with the aim of mobilizing financing from the private sector, expanding the scope of concessional financing, and advancing carbon markets in an effort to build the momentum that It will be achieved by the summit, to achieve practical achievements in COP28.

During the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to the French Republic last year 2022, at the invitation of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the UAE and France signed an agreement with the aim of enhancing the economic and social benefits of climate action, and raising ambitions to implement the Paris Agreement, in addition to supporting The twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of this year in Dubai Expo City.

As the host country for COP28, the UAE is keen to cooperate and work closely with France, which has great experience in climate action, to ensure that pledges are translated into tangible practical results that benefit all countries and societies, as the UAE realizes that effective climate action is a major enabler. To build a low-emissions economic growth model that focuses on achieving sustainability and contributes to the creation of new job opportunities, sectors and skills that keep pace with the future.

The two countries are cooperating in preparing for COP28, including aspects of pre-negotiation planning, regulatory and logistical aspects, promoting energy efficiency and accelerating the spread of renewable energy generation, integration and storage solutions, through cooperation with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), whose permanent headquarters is hosted in the city of Masdar. ».

The UAE and France are also cooperating in the fields of sustainable agriculture, the agro-food industry, and food and water security, with the aim of achieving mutual benefit from solutions to mitigate environmental impacts, adapt to the repercussions of climate change and preserve biodiversity, in addition to reducing carbon emissions in the heavy industry sector, and enhancing adaptation and flexibility. Develop solutions based on nature, green finance and investment, and empower civil society in the areas of climate action and scientific and research cooperation.

The UAE has always been a stable partner for French industries to achieve their ambitions in the field of transformation in the energy sector.

The Emirati and French sides also launched a joint program that brings together the experiences of the two countries to develop sustainable business opportunities for investment, with the aim of accelerating clean energy solutions, especially in the field of decarbonizing sectors where it is difficult to reduce emissions, which includes the use of clean hydrogen solutions in the field of transportation, in light of preparations to host UAE to COP28.

The Emirati and French partnership in the clean and renewable energy sector, through leading companies operating in this sector from both countries, contributed to the development, investment and operation of more than 6.2 gigawatts of clean and renewable energy projects around the world, including two projects in the UAE that are among the largest solar energy projects in the world. One site in the world, in addition to investments worth 6 billion dollars, and contributing to avoiding the release of carbon emissions estimated at 10 million tons annually.

The official launch of WFP’s operational operations is scheduled to take place during the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). The program aims to embody the joint commitment of the UAE and France to accelerate the process of identifying and financing projects, supporting companies contributing to the development of new clean energy solutions, working to reduce the carbon footprint of economic sectors with high-emitting products and operations, and contributing to supporting the achievement of the goals of the Paris Agreement.

