The governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt announced the extension of the strategic partnership in the areas of government modernization, in a new milestone for fruitful historical cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The partnership extension agreement was signed by His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the World Government Summit, and His Excellency Dr. Hala Helmy Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development of the Arab Republic of Egypt, within the activities of the World Government Summit 2024.

According to the agreement, the cooperation and strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries in the areas of modernization and development of government work, which was launched within the activities of the World Government Summit 2018, will be extended for a period of two years, during which the governments of the two countries will continue joint work, exchange knowledge, expertise and experiences, and cooperate in devising solutions to enhance work. Government, developing best practices in the areas of performance and institutional excellence, accelerating government work, and enhancing global competitiveness.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” continues to strengthen the approach that The founding fathers established it to strengthen Arab cooperation and move it to advanced levels of positive partnership aimed at improving the efficiency of Arab government administration and the quality of life of societies. He said that the partnership with the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt represents an advanced model of Arab cooperation, and constitutes a qualitative addition to the process of distinguished historical relations between the two countries, and translates their common directions to enhance frameworks for exchanging knowledge and experiences, and sharing success stories and distinguished government work models in various fields, indicating that extending the partnership The strategy between the governments of the two brotherly countries reflects the successes achieved over six years of work aimed at the benefit of the two peoples.

For her part, Dr. Hala Al-Saeed said that extending the partnership comes within the framework of the distinguished bilateral relations between Egypt and the UAE, stressing the importance of developing government services provided to citizens and strengthening institutional capabilities and performance measurement systems in ministries and agencies.

Al-Saeed added that the positive results, which were achieved under the umbrella of the strategic partnership agreement in government modernization signed between the two countries in 2018, formed an incentive to strengthen the partnership with the aim of creating an inspiring Arab model for constructive cooperation in the field of government work, stressing the Egyptian government’s endeavor to spread the culture and thought of institutional excellence and raise efficiency. Institutions in accordance with Egypt Vision 2030 and enhance competitive performance, innovation and sustainable development, whether of capabilities or services, and such agreements help achieve this goal.

It is noteworthy that the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Egypt launched, through the World Government Summit platform in February 2018, a strategic partnership in the areas of government development and modernization, which was extended in 2021.

Extending the partnership six years after its launch constitutes a new milestone for building on the achievements achieved by the governments of the two countries in various areas of government modernization over the past years.

The World Government Summit brings together 120 government delegations and more than 85 international and regional organizations and global institutions, in addition to an elite group of global thought leaders and experts, in the presence of more than 4,000 participants.

In its new session, the World Government Summit includes 6 main themes and 15 global forums that discuss major global future trends and transformations in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers and future makers, speak, in addition to holding more than 23 meetings. A ministerial meeting and an executive session were attended by more than 300 ministers.