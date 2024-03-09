The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of the sixth drop of humanitarian and relief aid by UAE Air Force aircraft and Egyptian Air Force aircraft into the northern Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and to help them overcome the difficult circumstances they are going through.

The sixth drop operation was carried out by joint crews from both countries via planes carrying 62 tons of food and medical aid to northern Gaza, bringing the total amount of aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Good” to 293 tons of humanitarian and relief aid.

“Birds of Goodness,” which will last for several weeks, embodies the high level of joint Emirati-Egyptian coordination to support and assist the residents of Gaza in light of the critical circumstances they face. The amount of supplies provided by the UAE that arrived in the Gaza Strip amounted to more than 21 thousand tons, transported through more than 200 flights, more than 520 trucks, and two ships.

Through Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE established six water desalination plants that produce one million and 200 thousand gallons per day, which are pumped to the Strip, benefiting more than 600 thousand people.

The state also established two field hospitals: the first in southern Gaza under the supervision of an Emirati medical team, which includes more than 100 doctors, nurses, pharmacists and laboratory technicians. The hospital has received about 7,951 cases that have been treated since its opening on December 2, 2023. The second is a floating hospital off the coast of the city of Al-Arish that includes 200. bed, and on February 26, 2024, the hospital began providing medical services. The state also provided the “Starlink” service to provide urgent medical consultations in the field hospital through video communication technology.

The UAE also established five automatic bakeries to meet the daily needs of more than 72,000 people, while providing flour to seven existing bakeries in Gaza that provide the daily needs of 14,000 people every day.

healthcare

More than 545 Gazans arrived in the country to receive medical care within the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, with the treatment of 2,000 injured and cancer patients from the Strip, in addition to 511 companions.