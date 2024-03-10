The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of the seventh drop of humanitarian and relief aid by aircraft of the Air Force of the United Arab Emirates and aircraft of the Air Force of the Arab Republic of Egypt over the northern Gaza Strip, to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and help them overcome the difficult circumstances they are going through.

The seventh shooting operation was carried out by joint crews from the two countries via aircraft carrying tens of tons of food and medical aid. This brings the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Charity” to more than 311 tons of food and relief aid.

“Birds of Goodness,” which will last for several weeks, embodies the high level of joint Emirati-Egyptian coordination to support the residents of Gaza. The operation comes to help the Palestinian people in light of the critical circumstances they face.