The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of the second drop of humanitarian and relief aid by UAE Air Force aircraft and Egyptian Air Force aircraft into the northern Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers as a result of the war and to help them overcome the difficult circumstances they are going through.

The second dropping operation was carried out by joint crews from both countries via three aircraft carrying 42 tons of food and medical aid, bringing the total number of packages dropped since the start of the operation to 78 packages, with a total load of 78 tons of food and medical aid.

The “Birds of Goodness” operation comes within the framework of “The Gallant Knight Humanitarian Operation/3,” which was launched on November 5, 2023, based on the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

“Birds of Goodness,” which will last for several weeks, embodies the high level of joint Emirati-Egyptian coordination to support the residents of Gaza. The operation also comes within the framework of Arab and humanitarian solidarity to help the Palestinian people in light of the critical circumstances they face.

This humanitarian gesture reflects the determination of the UAE and Egypt to provide all aspects of humanitarian support to the Palestinian brothers and to defy difficulties in order to alleviate their daily suffering, stressing that “Birds of Charity” has presented a unique global model of humanitarian giving.

In addition, the Emirati field hospital in the city of Umm Djeres in Chad continues to receive patients from our Sudanese refugee brothers in Chad and members of the local community of all categories, who receive its therapeutic and medical services around the clock.

Since its opening on July 9, the hospital has received more than 18,854 medical cases from men, women, and children from Sudanese refugees and members of the local community, at a rate of 80 patients per day.

The hospital's medical team performed more than 389 surgeries, ranging from simple, medium, and serious, of various types, such as bones, nerves, and general surgeries.

The field hospital was established based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and works in joint cooperation between three humanitarian institutions in the UAE: the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, And the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, within the framework of the humanitarian, relief and medical support provided by the UAE to the Sudanese brothers affected by the current conditions in their country, and in support of the friendly Republic of Chad, to mitigate the effects of the humanitarian situation resulting from the influx of large numbers of Sudanese refugees.

The Emirati humanitarian team present in the city of Umm Jars made an inspection tour of the hospital to check on the patients’ conditions, provide them with psychological support, and follow up on their health conditions.

The representative of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Jassim Al Naqbi, said that the tour came as part of the team’s ongoing efforts to check on the progress of work in the hospital and ensure the quality and integrity of its services, noting that the hospital has achieved a good reputation not only in the city of Umm Djeres, but also to all parts of Chad.

Well-established approach

The representative of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Jassim Al Naqbi, said that the continuous humanitarian and relief aid provided by the UAE to the Sudanese brothers displaced to Chad since the beginning of the crisis in their country and to the local community in the city of Umm Jars, reflects the UAE’s firm approach to responding to the needs of brotherly and friendly peoples in times of adversity. Crises and disasters.