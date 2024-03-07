The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense carried out the fourth drop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip, by aircraft of the United Arab Emirates Air Force and aircraft of the Air Force of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in an effort to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers as a result of the war and to help them overcome the difficult circumstances. which they are going through.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said, in its account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), “The fourth drop operation was carried out by joint crews from the two countries, via aircraft carrying 53 tons of food and medical aid, bringing the total amount of aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds.” Al-Khair, 169 tons.

The Ministry added, “Operation 'Birds of Goodness' comes within the framework of 'Operation Gallant Knight 3', which was launched on 11/5/2023 based on the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces (may God protect him).”

“Birds of Charity,” which will last for several weeks, embodies the high level of joint Emirati-Egyptian coordination to support the residents of Gaza. The operation also comes within the framework of Arab and humanitarian solidarity to help the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the critical circumstances they face.

This generous humanitarian gesture reflects the fraternal positions of the United Arab Emirates and its firm approach towards supporting brothers in times of crisis, stressing that the “Birds of Charity” have provided a unique global model of humanitarian giving.