The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of the eighth drop of humanitarian and relief aid on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, by aircraft of the Air Forces of the United Arab Emirates and aircraft of the Air Forces of the Arab Republic of Egypt over the northern Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and to help them overcome the difficult circumstances that… They pass by.

The eighth drop operation was carried out by joint crews from both countries, via two planes carrying 42 tons of food and medical aid, bringing the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to more than 353 tons of food and relief aid.

“Birds of Goodness,” which will continue for several weeks, embodies the high level of joint Emirati-Egyptian coordination to support the residents of Gaza, and the operation also comes to help the Palestinian people in light of the critical circumstances they face.