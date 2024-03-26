The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 15th air drop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip, by joint crews belonging to the air forces of the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The drops were carried out over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip via two planes carrying 33 tons of food and relief aid, bringing the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to 574 tons of food and relief aid.

The “Birds of Good” operation comes within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight/3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.