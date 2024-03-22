The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of the eleventh airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip, by joint crews belonging to the Air Force of the United Arab Emirates and the Air Force of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The drops were carried out over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip via two planes carrying 24 tons of food and relief aid, bringing the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to 462 tons of food and relief aid.

The “Birds of Good” operation comes within “Operation Gallant Knight/3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE also doubled its efforts during the holy month of Ramadan through this aid, which is provided through the combined efforts of charitable institutions in the country, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and others. Humanitarian and charitable institutions in the country.