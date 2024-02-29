The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to drop humanitarian and relief aid by aircraft of the United Arab Emirates Air Forces and aircraft of the Arab Republic of Egypt Air Forces on the northern Gaza Strip, in an effort to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers as a result of the war, and to help them overcome the war. The difficult circumstances they are going through.

The “Birds of Goodness” operation comes within the framework of the “Gentleman Knight Humanitarian Operation/3”, which was launched last November 5 on the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

The “Birds of Good” operation, which will last several weeks, embodies the level of joint Emirati-Egyptian coordination to support the residents of Gaza. The operation also comes within the framework of Arab and humanitarian solidarity to help the Palestinian people in light of the critical circumstances facing their people in the Gaza Strip.

The operation was carried out last night by joint crews from both countries, via 3 planes carrying about 36 tons of food and medical aid, which were dropped on the areas of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, using dedicated boxes equipped with GPS guidance technology, with the aim of delivering them to the specified locations and within… Appropriate timings.

The GPS system used in the operation is characterized by being an advanced technology used in the field of dropping aid from the air, by accurately and easily identifying the target locations and then dropping it to reach the targeted people. It is considered one of the latest methods currently used in the field of humanitarian and relief work during emergency situations.

It is expected that this operation will accelerate the delivery of urgent aid to those in need in northern Gaza, with the aim of alleviating their suffering and providing them with the necessary support in these difficult circumstances.

The people of the northern Gaza Strip expressed their thanks and appreciation for this humanitarian gesture, which reflected the determination of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt to provide all aspects of humanitarian support to the Palestinian brothers, and to defy difficulties in order to alleviate their daily suffering, stressing that “Birds of Charity” provided a model. Globally unique in humanitarian giving.