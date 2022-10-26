Cairo (Etihad)

The celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Emirati-Egyptian relations, which are held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, were launched yesterday under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, over a period of 3 days, in the presence of a large group of Ministers, government officials, businessmen and investors, as well as a large number of cultural and media pioneers from both countries.

The first day of the celebration, which was held under the slogan “Egypt and the UAE are one heart” included a wide range of economic activities covering many important axes in order to explore more opportunities for cooperation, and to discuss ways to enhance integration according to a new vision that takes into account the geopolitical changes taking place in the region and the world, and that meets current and future requirements.

The economic forum includes more than 10 main sessions, in which a large group of ministers and senior government officials will participate, in addition to an extensive participation of major private sector companies from both sides, and a large number of experts and specialists in investment, commercial and banking affairs.

In a session entitled “Egypt the Future… Preparations for the COP27 Climate Conference,” the forum focuses on the Egyptian state’s preparations to host the largest climate conference in the world, and discusses opportunities to benefit from holding the conference in Egypt and the UAE, respectively.

The economic forum reviews the progress of cooperation in the banking sector between the two countries, and sheds light on a group of Emirati companies active in Egypt, in addition to the Egyptian companies that started from the UAE.

In a session entitled: “Why are the UAE and Egypt the best investment environments in the region?”, the forum discussed the efforts and achievements of the UAE-Egypt Business Council since it was established in the year 2020 with the aim of developing partnership between the business community in the two countries, followed by a session “Egyptian Successes in the UAE”, which talked about The most prominent success stories of the promising Egyptian companies that were established in the UAE and how they were able to achieve great achievements.

The economic forum reviewed, within the session “The Story of Etisalat Egypt… 15 Years of Communication,” the group’s march in the Egyptian market, and its ability to contribute to the development of the telecommunications sector in Egypt. The most prominent and most important investment opportunities in Egypt and the extent of the excellence and competitiveness of the business environment were presented during a session “presenting investment opportunities in Egypt”.

The forum shed light on the government cooperation file between the UAE and Egypt, and its objectives in transferring government performance to better levels, during the session “Government Knowledge Exchange between Egypt and the UAE… A rapprochement to build the future,” while the session “Egypt is a Logistics Center” reviewed the efforts of the Egyptian state to develop The land, sea, air and river transport system to meet the requirements of the development process and to continue developing the logistical infrastructure.

In a session entitled “Sokhna is one of the most important strategic investments on the Red Sea”, DP World reviewed the positive indicators that reflect the importance of Sokhna Port and its competitiveness at the regional and global levels, as it is the largest hub port on the Red Sea to serve the trade movement between South and East Asia and South and West Europe and North Africa.