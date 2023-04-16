The joint statement, according to the Emirates News Agency, stated:

The UAE and Brazil agree to deepen their strategic partnership in key areas, including renewable energy, science and technology, sustainable development, education, climate action and food security.

The two countries discussed the growing bilateral economic agenda, discussed ways to expand trade and investment, and had an in-depth exchange of views on regional and international issues.

As the host country for COP28 this year, the UAE welcomes the announcement that Brazil will host the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties, COP30, in 2025.

The two countries are committed to working together to ensure that the multilateral process of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change paves the way for a course correction on ambition and climate action.

On Saturday, the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on an official visit to the state.

The Brazilian president was accompanied on his visit to the UAE by First Lady Ganja Lula da Silva.