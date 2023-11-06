The United Arab Emirates and the State of Bosnia and Herzegovina signed a memorandum of understanding regarding visa exemption on November 6, 2023, which constitutes an important step towards consolidating bilateral relations, facilitating and encouraging travel, and enhancing intra-trade and relations between the peoples of the two countries.

Under the memorandum, citizens of the UAE and citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who hold valid passports, can travel without a visa for tourism, work, and short-term visits. The visa exemption agreement is expected to contribute to enhancing cultural exchange and encouraging economic growth and tourism between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on the part of the UAE by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and on the part of Bosnia and Herzegovina by His Excellency Almadin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of His Excellency Zlatan Burzic, Director of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Her Excellency Mirela Bubalo, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he expressed The two sides expressed the importance of the memorandum of understanding in strengthening bilateral relations.