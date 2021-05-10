The UAE and Bahrain have adopted a safe travel corridor between them for those who have received the Covid 19 vaccine, and who will be able to travel between the two countries starting from the first day of Eid Al Fitr without the need to apply quarantine requirements upon arrival, taking into account the application of other precautionary measures adopted at the destination.
