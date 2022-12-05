The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, received the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, as part of a visit of an Emirati government delegation to the capital, Baku, during which a cooperation agreement was signed in the field of exchanging experiences and government development between the UAE and the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, within the framework of the government knowledge exchange program.

Aliyev welcomed the delegation of the UAE, and praised the ever-developing fruitful and positive relations and partnership in various fields, stressing the Republic of Azerbaijan’s endeavor to strengthen its partnership with the UAE and expand the horizons of cooperation between the two countries in a way that meets their aspirations and reflects their directions to develop government cooperation in various fields and vital sectors of common interest.

Al-Gergawi stressed during the meeting that the signing of the memorandum of cooperation in the field of exchanging government experiences with the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan represents a new and important station for the government knowledge exchange program launched by the UAE, a translation of the visions of its leadership on the importance of sharing experiences, success stories and innovative work models in various fields of government work.

The bilateral cooperation agreement in the field of exchanging government expertise focuses on eight axes, including: government excellence, government services, government capacity building, competitiveness and statistics, policies and strategies, government performance, and government accelerators.

The bilateral cooperation aims to share and exchange expertise and successful experiences of the governments of the two countries in the fields of developing government work and modernizing its methodologies, in a way that contributes to enhancing the efficiency of the government work system, raising levels of readiness for the future and finding innovative solutions to challenges.

During the next stage, the two governments will work to form joint task forces, with the aim of enhancing government integration and coordination.

The UAE enjoys distinguished relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, in the economic and trade fields, and in the energy, sustainability and other sectors. 2020, while the two countries have active relations through investments in various projects.