Faisal Al Naqbi (Ras Al Khaimah)

The “16th round” of the First Division is witnessing a “real summit” between the leaders of the Emirates team, and Al-Arabiya is its direct chaser and the second-place holder the day after tomorrow (Saturday), in the most important meetings of the round that starts tomorrow, Friday, with three meetings. Its guest is Dibba Al-Fujairah, and on the third, Dibba Al-Hisn will host the Al-Arabi team, and they will all be held at 535 minutes, provided that Masafi will play with Al-Bataeh, and the Emirates with Al-Arabiya

The Falcons are looking to win over their direct competitor, Arabism, and expand the difference to 5 points. The Falcons lead the competition with 29 points, two points ahead of Al-Arabiya, who aspires to climb to the top, if he wins over the UAE, and reaches the “30 point”.

Al-Bataih will enter the Masafi meeting in order to benefit from the direct confrontation between the Emirates and Arabism, in the event that they tie and win, he raises his score to 28 points and enters directly into the title struggle again.