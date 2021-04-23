Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE and the United States of America, with the support of the United Kingdom, Brazil, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, Australia and Uruguay, unveiled the “Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative”, during the Leaders’ Climate Summit, held yesterday under the auspices of US President Joe Biden, as the initiative aims to intensify and accelerate innovation efforts. Global research and development in all aspects of the agricultural sector over the next five years to mitigate and adapt to the repercussions of climate change.

The launch of the initiative came during the speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, as part of the second day of the summit, in which he stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation to work for climate as an urgent issue and a global challenge. Big.

The launch of the initiative comes in response to the continuous increase in population and the increasing need for food production in our world today, at a time when the repercussions of climate change on heat and weather, in addition to seasonal effects on agricultural practices, are pushing many farmers towards the edge of poverty, which is what It requires developing innovative new technologies and methods to enable the sector to deal with the challenges of climate change, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating new economic opportunities, skills and jobs.

The agricultural sector also contributes about a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, and is also one of the sectors most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, said: “The UAE gives top priority to global innovation in food production, given its dependence to a large extent on food imports, and through the Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative, “We will work with the United States and our other partners to stimulate investment and strengthen commitment in this sector, just as we did in the energy sector, where we were able to reduce the cost of renewable energy sources through early investment, clear policies and international partnerships.”

His Excellency added: “The UAE has great experience in the field of agriculture and sustainability, and the leadership focuses on developing this legacy that was established by the founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in a manner that ensures the extension of his positive influence around the world.” He emphasized that the “Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative” relies on the UAE’s expertise in proactively adopting modern technology, investing in it and upgrading it to confront climate change, which represents a new era of cooperation to achieve far-reaching economic and social benefits for the world as a whole.

John Kerry

“The United States is proud to launch this ground-breaking initiative for agricultural climate innovation with the UAE and many other supportive partners,” said John Kerry, the US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate Change. During my last visit to the UAE, I was amazed at the innovative solutions and practices that are being applied in dealing with food and climate challenges, and I know that we can all benefit by sharing best practices and increasing the ambition of innovation in relation to smart and climate-friendly agriculture. This initiative can provide a unique platform for cooperation between many countries to address these common challenges.

Maryam Al Muhairi

Her Excellency Maryam Bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, affirmed: “The UAE adopts a clear approach towards enhancing its food security according to sustainable foundations, adopting modern technology and innovation as a working method in its national food security strategies. Modern agriculture and moving forward with an integrated system for research and development to serve to find solutions to food challenges, taking into account all environmental and climatic dimensions, including the initiative (Food Research Platform) to provide an open source for the latest scientific research on food and the development of sustainable food production ».

Her Excellency added: “The (Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative) represents an important step towards activating a global system of action aimed at enhancing food security while achieving global climate goals, and in a way that also supports the achievement of sustainable development goals. We are proud that we are partners in this pioneering initiative that contributes to adopting clean and renewable energy in order to reduce carbon emissions, and thus the transition to sustainable food systems. ”

“I am delighted that the United States is participating in the launch of the Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative, which seeks to achieve the critical goal of accelerating global agricultural innovation by intensifying research and development efforts, and highlighting agricultural solutions based on scientific data,” said His Excellency Tom Vilsack, the US Secretary of Agriculture. In order to reduce the repercussions of climate change and to adapt to it. I am confident that, through cooperation, we will be able to face common climate challenges, and we at the Ministry of Agriculture look forward to working with others and moving forward with the Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative. ”

His Excellency Alok Sharma, Chair of the 26th session of the Conference of States Parties (COP26), said: “The United Kingdom welcomes the new proposal between the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates on agricultural innovation as a positive contribution to the efforts of the COP26 Presidency on Nature, where investments in agricultural technology are considered “Necessary to stimulate the innovation needed to build resilience, face the repercussions of climate change, and reverse the losses of biodiversity.”

The “Agricultural Innovation Climate Initiative” will be officially launched during the twenty-sixth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Climate Change (COP 26) in November 2021, as the initiative seeks to build a broader alliance to stimulate more investments in agricultural research and development, and raise the ceiling of global ambitions. Supporting climate action in all countries around the world, including enabling decision-making and policy-making processes based on research and scientific data.

The initiative also emphasizes the importance of investing in innovation, research and development in the field of agriculture, improving current methods and means, and providing new and sustainable ways to increase agricultural production, increase incomes, adapt and build resilience in the face of climate change, in parallel with reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reducing carbon emissions.

The initiative targets innovation, research and development in several areas, including sustainable productivity improvements, efficient use of land, water, carbon and other sources, flexible crop and livestock production, the development of digital tools, and the empowerment of inclusive, equitable and sustainable food systems.

It is planned that the “Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative” will be reviewed during the United Nations Food Systems Summit next September, before being launched during the twenty-sixth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Climate Change (COP 26) in November 2021.