People of determination are an essential part of the society of the UAE, and their leadership gives them all the attention, care and empowerment. The tourism sector in the country is no different from other sectors in this field, as the state provides, based on its leading position regionally and globally, all the facilities and services that enable people of determination to reside in it. Or tourists, from practicing tourism activities normally, as the UAE is an inspiring model in supporting and facilitating the tourism of people of determination, due to its keenness to adopt advanced solutions and provide all amenities for travelers of determination from their arrival at the country’s airports until their departure.

The advanced solutions in the UAE respond to the significant changes at the global demographic levels, as the World Health Organization estimates that the proportion of people who need some kind of assistance in the world ranges between 10 to 15% of the world’s population, and these percentages are expected to increase by 2050 People of determination will consequently constitute a high percentage of tourists globally.

Tourists of people of determination find what meets their needs in the UAE, starting with the airport, transportation, as well as hotel facilities, up to the most famous landmarks and tourist attractions that take this aspect into account in their facilities, in addition to the state’s adoption of modern technology that contributes to making the lives of people of determination Their concern is easier, while they are moving in the various emirates of the country, whether as residents, visitors or international tourists.

The UAE has strengthened a number of legislations, laws, infrastructure and services that meet the needs, aspirations and rights of people of determination to discover the beauty of the Emirates easily.

The tourism facilities in the country meet the needs of this segment during their travel and movement from one place to another, and thus work to provide them to make the places and facilities they use or go to, such as hotels, resorts, airports, means of transportation and communication, shopping centers, beaches, parks and museums, available to them.

Training programs for workers in the tourism sector are keen to take into account the special needs of people of determination through training in providing excellent services to them, answering inquiries and assisting in making travel arrangements if necessary.

In light of the continuous development of the tourism sector, the UAE is constantly enhancing its position on the global tourism map, as one of the most distinguished tourist destinations that enjoy a world-class reputation that has made it an exceptional destination for people of determination and a point of contact and coexistence between cultures and peoples of the region.

The UAE has been able to build this reputation and global presence through its distinguished infrastructure of international airports and advanced transportation, a network of roads, hotels, exhibition centers, distinguished services, and continuous investment projects with the aim of providing a variety of recreational and cultural tourism products, which made it the preferred destination for various segments of international tourists, including tourists from People of determination, while traveling as residents, visitors or tourists in the various emirates of the country, which was reflected in the strengthening of the UAE’s reputation in the world as a friendly country for people of determination.

All concerned authorities in the United Arab Emirates are working to develop smart solutions and provide the best services for tourists of determination, based on the country’s global position as a preferred tourist destination for tourists and visitors from within the country and around the world, where international statistics indicate that there are about 50 million A person of determination in the Middle East is looking forward to visiting cities and tourist destinations that provide them with convenient services that meet their diverse needs, whether it is assistive devices or wheelchairs to communication technologies.

Among the facilities and measures that the UAE offers to tourists of determination, a wide range of transportation means that allow them to move between the tourist and heritage areas in a safe and smooth manner, as the provision of signs in Braille and in forms that are easy to read and understand in public buildings and facilities available to tourists of this segment. The UAE is also keen to provide the new buses with all amenities and ease of use for people of determination in terms of lowering the level of floors, and enabling passengers from this segment to use them without effort, and the UAE has been keen to include these needs within Article 25 of the Federal Law for People of Determination, which refers To the necessity that all roads, public vehicles and means of land, sea and air transport have the necessary technical specifications for the use and needs of people of determination.

The UAE is unique in designing marine transport stations according to the requirements of people of determination to enable them to use these stations easily, and train stations are provided with guided paths and special floors to guide people of determination, and the design of ticket sales windows has been taken into account so that they can be easily accessed by people of determination, who use wheelchairs. All means of transportation should be provided with audible and visual warning signals when closing doors, which have been designed with large areas to facilitate wheelchair entry.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

