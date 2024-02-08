Dubai (Etihad)

Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met with members of the Badminton Federation delegation, on the sidelines of our national team’s participation in the Arab Championship hosted by the city of Riyadh.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan welcomed the members of the technical and administrative staff and the players, and appreciated their efforts in the Arab Championship, wishing them good luck and success in their sporting career and honoring the Emirates in all foreign participations, praising the efforts of the Badminton Federation in developing players and preparing the team to participate in the upcoming Arab Championship. A valuable opportunity to interact with Arab teams and gain experience.

Our national team's participation in the Arab Championship was positive despite its inability to climb the podium, as our players presented strong levels that confirm that the future of our team is fine and will be better.

Noura Al Jasmi, President of the Federation, confirmed that our national team succeeded in achieving three main goals: external contact with Arab players, learning about the current level, learning about the level of players and their performance in foreign tournaments, and thirdly, the extent of the players’ development in tactical, physical and skill performance, explaining that the national team succeeded in achieving 80% of the goals set before participating in the Arab Championship.

The national team participated in a delegation consisting of 8 players, with 4 players in the general category, namely Muhammad Ali Flamerzi, Muhammad Salem Al-Mazrouei, Maryam Al-Balushi, and Hund Al-Hilali, and 4 players under 19 years of age, namely Abdulaziz Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Khalfan Al-Mazrouei, Ghadeer Al-Dhaheri, Farah Al-Hajji, in addition to the mission director, Hussein Al-Amiri.