Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja, the UAE ambassador to the State of Israel, arrived in Tel Aviv today on board the first flight of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi. The start of regular flights between the two countries by Etihad Airways comes in the wake of the Abrahamic Peace Agreement signed in September 2020, and contributed to opening horizons for strengthening economic, political, diplomatic and cultural cooperation between the UAE and the State of Israel.

Since the signing of the Abrahamic Treaty between the UAE and the State of Israel, our two countries have worked together to promote a prosperous new era of fruitful cooperation, said Muhammad Mahmoud Al Khajah – during the reception held at Ben Gurion International Airport. He added: As our two countries continue to strive to recover from the “Covid-19” pandemic, we have much to look forward to through trade, diplomatic, health, technical and tourism exchange.

He continued: After the UAE and the State of Israel made history by signing the Abrahamic Peace Agreement, they are now ready to build on common achievements to start the next phase of cooperation. Etihad Airways’ maiden flight to Tel Aviv carried a high-ranking diplomatic and economic delegation that included Eitan Nai, Head of the Israeli Mission in the UAE, and Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Group, with the aim of developing bilateral cooperation and promoting tourism between the two countries. Tony Douglas emphasized that the launch of our first scheduled commercial flights is not only an important step for Etihad Airways, but also a milestone for the United Arab Emirates and Israel. He said: We are pleased to receive this high-ranking delegation on our flight today, which confirms the importance of this occasion, and we are looking forward to connecting Israel with Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates and beyond, to reach various destinations around the world.