His Excellency Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the People’s Republic of China, visited the Trends Research and Consulting Center’s pavilion at the Beijing International Book Fair 2024.

His Excellency praised the valuable publications that “Trends” provides in the Chinese language, stressing their importance in promoting cultural dialogue and exchanging knowledge. He appreciated the Center’s active presence in the exhibition, and the “Trends Echoes Podcast” series and its importance in disseminating knowledge, noting the great interaction witnessed by the Center’s pavilion by Chinese audience.

During the visit, His Excellency witnessed the inauguration of “Trends,” its sixth global office in Beijing, to support knowledge communication between think tanks and to translate the center’s global research strategy.

His Excellency was keen to attend the panel discussion organized by the Trends Center in cooperation with the Chinese International Media Group, entitled “Gulf-China Relations: New Horizons for Cooperation,” which he praised for its valuable content, richness of information, and its role in enriching the discussion on various aspects of cooperation between the Arab Gulf states and China. .

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Trends, expressed his happiness with His Excellency Al Hammadi’s visit to the center’s pavilion at the Beijing International Book Fair. He said that this visit confirms the role of Trends and its leadership, stressing the center’s commitment to continuing efforts to provide distinguished cultural and intellectual content that contributes to anticipating events and presenting Balanced research content and opening new horizons for cooperation in various fields.