Bern (WAM) – Obaid Salem Al Zaabi presented his credentials to His Excellency President Guy Barran, President of the Swiss Confederation, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Swiss Confederation.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE «may God protect him», His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai «May God protect him», and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to his Excellency, and their wishes for his country and people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency the Swiss President conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him», His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai «may God protect him», and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his wishes for the government and people of the UAE further progress, development and growth.

His Excellency expressed his admiration for the development witnessed by the UAE and expressed his desire to open new horizons for cooperation between the two friendly countries.

For his part, the ambassador expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Swiss Confederation, and his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and activate them in various fields, in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Swiss Confederation were discussed and ways of developing and developing them were discussed in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries.

It is noteworthy that Switzerland is the country’s fifth largest trading partner.