Hanoi (wam)

Dr. Badr Abdullah Al Matroushi presented his credentials to His Excellency Phu Van Thong, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic, during the official reception ceremony that took place at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Hanoi.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Vice President. The Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, to His Excellency and their wishes to his country and people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam entrusted the ambassador with his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and his wishes to the UAE government and people for further development and growth.

His Excellency wished the ambassador success in his work tasks, and the strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields that bring the two countries together, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Ambassador Badr Al Matroushi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and his keenness to consolidate and activate bilateral relations in various fields, in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.