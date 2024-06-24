Lima (WAM)

Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi presented to Her Excellency Dina Boluarte, President of the Republic of Peru, his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Peru, during the official ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Lima.

Al Alawi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State. Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, to Her Excellency and their wishes for her country and its people for further progress and prosperity.

For her part, Her Excellency Boluarte conveyed her greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and her wishes for further development and growth for the UAE government and people.

Her Excellency wished the ambassador success in his work tasks and the development and strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields that bring the two countries together, stressing her country’s readiness to provide all support to facilitate his tasks.

For his part, Ambassador Ibrahim Al-Alawi expressed his pride in representing the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Peru, and his keenness to strengthen and activate bilateral relations in various fields, thus contributing to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Peru were reviewed, and ways to develop them were discussed in a way that achieves the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.