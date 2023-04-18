His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi presented his credentials to His Excellency Surangel Wipes Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic of Palau, in a ceremony that took place in the capital, Melkeuc.

His Excellency conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy The Head of State, to His Excellency and their wishes to his country and people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency Whipps Junior entrusted His Excellency the Ambassador with his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, and his wishes to the UAE government and people for further development and growth.

His Excellency wished the Ambassador success in his work tasks and the development and strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields that bring the two countries together, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Ambassador Al Zaabi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the friendly Republic of Palau and his keenness to strengthen and activate bilateral relations in various fields.

During the meeting, they reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Palau and ways to develop them to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and the two friendly peoples. They also touched on the country’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), and the UAE’s efforts to promote climate action on an international scale.