Kuwait (WAM)

Dr. Matar Hamid Al-Niyadi presented a copy of his credentials to His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, as UAE ambassador to Kuwait, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in the Kuwaiti capital.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al Niyadi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his wishes for the government and people of Kuwait for further progress and prosperity in all fields.

He affirmed that all efforts will be made to expand the horizons of cooperation in all fields, in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, the Ambassador, conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Kuwait. His Excellency wished the ambassador good luck and success in his duties, stressing the readiness of his country’s government to provide all support to facilitate his duties.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Majdi Ahmed Al-Dhafiri, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dhari Ajran Al-Ajran, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs, Ambassador Saleh Salem Al-Loughani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adviser Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Shuraim, Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of senior officials The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.