Omar Obaid Mohammed Al-Hussan Al-Shamsi presented his credentials to His Majesty King Philip VI of the Kingdom of Spain, as Ambassador and Plenipotentiary Extraordinary of the UAE to the Kingdom of Spain.

Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Court. President, to His Majesty, and their wishes to his country and people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Majesty the Ambassador entrusted his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Vice President of the UAE Council. Ministers, Minister of the Presidential Court, and his wishes to the government and people of the UAE for further development and growth.

His Majesty wished the ambassador success in his duties, and the development and strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields that bring the two countries together, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, His Excellency expressed his pride in representing the UAE to the Kingdom of Spain and his keenness to strengthen and activate bilateral relations in various fields, in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Kingdom of Spain, and discussed ways to develop them in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.