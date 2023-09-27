La Paz (WAM)

Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary of the State to Bolivia, met with His Excellency Rogelio Maita Maita, Minister of Foreign Relations of Bolivia, in the Bolivian capital, La Paz. During the meeting, the existing relations between the UAE and Bolivia were reviewed, and the importance of enhancing cooperation in various fields, in order to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries. Al Shamsi touched on the UAE’s presidency of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), where he stressed that the conference represents an important opportunity to strengthen climate action at the international level, and that the UAE seeks for “COP28” to constitute a model for successful multilateral cooperation in Facing global challenges.