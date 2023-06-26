His Excellency Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Hungary, participated in the meeting held by Her Excellency Catalin Novak, President of Hungary, with the Arab ambassadors accredited to her country, in the context of keenness to strengthen cooperation and develop relations between the Arab countries and Hungary.

At the beginning of her speech, Her Excellency welcomed the ambassadors, and expressed the importance of the Arab world to the State of Hungary at all political, economic and social levels.

Her Excellency appreciated the presence of the Council of Arab Ambassadors at this meeting, stressing the importance of close cooperation at the bilateral and international levels.

For his part, His Excellency Al Shamsi conveyed, in his intervention, the greetings of the wise leadership to Her Excellency, and expressed keenness to support economic and social cooperation with Hungary, especially in space programs and the exchange of experiences in the field of government services.

His Excellency stressed the importance of participating in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE next November at Dubai Expo City, to promote global climate action.

For her part, Her Excellency Karima Kabbaj, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Hungary and Dean of the Council, thanked Her Excellency for her warm reception, generous hospitality and her interest in Arab affairs.