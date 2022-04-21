The Emirates Medical Association, the first professional association of healthcare practitioners in the UAE, announced today that the UAE will celebrate the 9th of May 2022 as the “Emirates Medical Day”, to celebrate medical cadres and health care workers, which is the first initiative of its kind at the state level. The Emirates carries with it all thanks, appreciation and gratitude to the medical staff. This is after the approval of the Ministerial Council for Development in its session held on 20/6/2021 to adopt the ninth of May of each year to be the “Emirates Medical Day”.

This initiative is organized by the Emirates Medical Association with the support of the Ministry of Community Development, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Medical Sciences, the Burjeel Group and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The association explained that the celebration of the Emirates Medical Day will be organized under the slogan “The Emirates appreciates you”, stressing that this slogan indicates that the UAE appreciates all medical cadres of all categories, who have demonstrated efficiency in work and sacrifice in the service of their leadership and their country in various aspects of the health and medical sector.

Moza Al Sharhan, President of the Emirates Medical Association, said: “The allocation of the Emirates Medical Day confirms the keenness and interest of the wise leadership in the UAE to support the march of health cadres, celebrate their achievements and appreciate their contributions to serving the nation and humanity,” noting that health care workers are the heroes of daily life. They deserve the highest praise and appreciation for their dedication and professionalism.”

For her part, the Director of the Health Policies and Legislation Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dr. Lubna Al-Shaali, confirmed that the ministry’s future plans include: promoting a healthy, active sports lifestyle for the Emirati community, promoting mental health among community members, promoting work in the fields of research and health information, and providing health services A health system based on modern medical sciences and artificial intelligence, developing a vigilant health system, and providing health and treatment services tailored to the needs of society and with the involvement of its members.

While the Executive Director of the Health Workforce Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Dr. Rashid Al Suwaidi, valued “a day dedicated to highlighting the efforts of the first line of defense heroes and their great role in the march of the health care sector in the country to put the health and safety of community members at the top of the list of priorities, noting that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, under the guidance and support of the wise leadership and the sacrifices of the medical team and its hard work, was able to present a pioneering model in dealing with the pandemic, so that it was at the forefront of the world’s cities in responding to the pandemic and maintaining the health and safety of community members. Healthcare through a series of programs that we launch with our partners to hone and enrich skills and enable them to keep pace with the latest developments in healthcare.”



