The UAE signed an agreement with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to allocate an amount of five million dollars to support the Sudan Humanitarian Fund.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations, Sultan Al Shamsi, and on behalf of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Director of the Operations and Advocacy Department, Edem and Surno, in the presence of the Assistant Secretary of State for Political Affairs and the Foreign Minister’s Envoy, Lana Nusseibeh, and the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations. Amina Muhammad.

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said: “We are grateful to the government and people of the UAE for their generous support of $70 million to help provide relief to the people of Sudan through the United Nations. With this allocation, we can strengthen our life-saving support to families and communities.” “Besieged by the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Sudan.”

He added: “The UAE’s contribution to the Sudan Humanitarian Fund, managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, will facilitate access to funds to meet the most critical humanitarian needs and emergency situations, in line with the annual humanitarian response plan.”

For her part, Nusseibeh said, “The long-term support provided by the UAE to Sudan confirms its commitment to promoting Sudan’s prosperity and stability in the region, and we are pleased to partner with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and other United Nations agencies to provide vital assistance to the people most in need.”

She added: “I reiterate the UAE’s firm position calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and finding a peaceful solution to the crisis. There is no military solution to this war, and the parties to the conflict must return to the negotiating table. To achieve this goal, the UAE will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders.” “And support any process aimed at putting Sudan on the political path to reach a permanent settlement and achieve a national consensus to form a government in which civilians participate and lead.”

The UAE’s contribution to OCHA is part of a broader commitment worth US$70 million, dedicated to meeting urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan, through United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations. This funding represents a large part of the UAE’s pledge, which it announced during its participation in the “International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries,” which was held last April, and which amounts to $100 million.

Thus, the total value of the contributions provided by the UAE to Sudan over the past 10 years amounts to more than $3.5 billion.

The UAE stresses that the priority is to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian facilities, facilitate the arrival of humanitarian aid through multiple routes to Sudan and across conflict lines, provide humanitarian support, and ensure the delivery of aid to the people most in need, especially to areas affected by the conflict.

