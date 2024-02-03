In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”.. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that the UAE has allocated $5 million to support the efforts of Her Excellency Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations Chief Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza. .

On this occasion, His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to support the humanitarian operations carried out by the United Nations in the Gaza Strip and to support Her Excellency Sigrid Kaag in her efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza and enhance the urgent humanitarian response to their needs.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Her Excellency Mrs. Kaag, who is on a visit to the country, where they discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of the war, and ways to deal with its repercussions at an accelerated and coordinated pace in a way that contributes to alleviating the suffering of civilians and meeting their needs.

In this regard, His Highness also stressed the necessity of a ceasefire and ensuring that humanitarian, relief and medical aid reaches the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip urgently, intensively, safely and without any obstacles, preventing further loss of life, and avoiding inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.