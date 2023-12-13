The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of COP28, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that the leadership of the UAE had the greatest role in the success of the conference and its results, which exceeded expectations, after providing it with all the potential for success, and strengthening the UAE’s leadership in the field of climate change, through its support. To establish consensus on climate action among countries of the world, enhance environmental protection, and transform challenges into opportunities for economic growth, through an open approach that includes everyone and leaves no one behind.

He said: “I highly value the vision, support, trust and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.”

This came during his speech at the conclusion of the work of “COP28”, where the conference concluded yesterday with a historic agreement between 198 parties, which paves the way for a new phase of climate action, and the parties reached the “Emirates Agreement”, which includes an ambitious climate action plan, to preserve the possibility of… To avoid global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius, and calls on the parties to achieve an orderly, responsible, just and logical transition to an energy system free of traditional fuel sources whose emissions are not mitigated, with the aim of achieving climate neutrality, and encourages them to provide nationally determined contributions, including all sectors. It also aims to triple the production capacity of renewable energy sources, double the rate of energy efficiency improvement annually by 2030, and build momentum to establish a new climate finance structure.

He said: “The world needed a new course of action, and by focusing on our main goal, we found that path; We worked hard and sincerely to build a better future for our people and our planet, and we can be proud of our historic achievement.”

He referred to the promise he made on the day of the launch of the “COP28” activities, to organize a conference of the parties that differs from its predecessors, and brings together all stakeholders, from the private and governmental sectors, representatives of civil society, religious leaders, youth and indigenous peoples, stressing that from the first day, everyone cooperated and united, They worked and accomplished.

He praised the conference's balanced action plan that supports reducing emissions, increases interest in the issue of adaptation, contributes to developing and reformulating global climate financing mechanisms, and achieving the requirements for addressing losses and damages.

He stressed that it is a plan that takes into account the national circumstances of each country, supports climate action and economic growth simultaneously, and that it is based on consensus, supported by inclusion of everyone, and enhanced by cooperation and teamwork.

The “UAE Agreement” comes after a year of broad diplomatic engagements based on including everyone, and two weeks of intense negotiations, and is in line with the goal of the COP28 presidency. To provide an ambitious, effective and tangible response to the results of the global stocktake, to evaluate progress in achieving the Paris goals.

The pledges contained in the final negotiating text include:

• Referring for the first time to the transition to an energy system free of traditional fuel sources whose emissions are not mitigated, to enable the world to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

• Raising expectations regarding the next round of nationally determined contributions at the global level, by encouraging parties to “submit nationally determined contributions, including all economic sectors.”

• Continue building momentum to reform the structure of climate finance, pointing out the role of credit rating agencies for the first time, and calling for a significant increase in grants and concessional financing.

• Set a new goal; It involves tripling the production capacity of renewable energy and doubling the energy efficiency rate by 2030.

• Recognizing the urgent need for a significant increase in adaptation financing, more than doubling, to meet its urgent and growing needs.

Throughout 2023, the COP28 Presidency took bold and decisive measures to achieve achievements that go beyond the terms of the negotiating text, thanks to its action plan, which is based on four pillars: They are: achieving an orderly, responsible, fair and rational transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, protecting people and nature, improving lives and livelihoods, and supporting the previous pillars by fully including everyone.

Unprecedented achievements in size and scope were achieved, compared to previous conferences, which confirms the desire of representatives of a large number of sectors and industries to take positive measures and steps, as “COP28” succeeded in collecting and stimulating more than $85 billion in financing, and launched 11 pledges and declarations that received exceptional and notable support. .