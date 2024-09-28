The Friendship Committee with the Parliaments of African Countries in the Federal National Council, headed by His Excellency Saeed Rashid Al-Abdi, Chairman of the Committee, discussed during a virtual meeting, held with the Senate of the Republic of Kenya, headed by Her Excellency Hamida Ali Kibwana, Chairman of the Committee, ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation relations between the two chambers..

Members of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee participated in the meeting, including Her Excellency Mona Khalifa Hammad, Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Aisha Ibrahim Al Marri, Aisha Rashid Latim, Dr. Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, and Fatima Ali Al Muhairi, members of the Federal National Council..

His Excellency Saeed Al Abedi stressed that the Emirati-Kenyan relations are distinguished and growing historical relations, and that the continuous development of the strategic partnership and cooperation relations between the two friendly countries at various levels and fields comes thanks to the continuous support from the leadership of the two countries, and the sincere desire of both sides to enhance bilateral relations to broader horizons, including It will bring goodness, growth and prosperity to the two friendly countries and peoples.

He stressed the vital role of the UAE-Kenya Friendship Committee in consolidating the relationship between the two friendly countries and peoples, supporting joint cooperation and coordination paths, and continuing to explore opportunities, especially in the investment, economic and development fields, in a way that serves common interests..

He pointed out the importance of strengthening parliamentary work between the two chambers, unifying positions, visions and orientations regarding various issues of common interest, supporting mutual nominations in international parliamentary forums, and the need to strengthen mechanisms for exchanging knowledge and practices, and parliamentary and administrative expertise. .

For her part, Her Excellency Hamida Kibwana praised the development of parliamentary relations between the two countries through visits, mutual meetings, coordination and consultation in various parliamentary forums, and stressed the importance of improving joint parliamentary work by activating the role of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee between the Federal National Council and the Kenyan Senate..