Dubai (Union)

The International City for Humanitarian Services organized a dialogue session on the most important achievements and stages of its development and success since its establishment in Dubai and its impact over the past twenty years in supporting the international humanitarian community, within the framework of the activities of the Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Weeks 2023 in Geneva. The International City for Humanitarian Services was established in 2003, and since then it has played an important role in facilitating the delivery of aid and relief, enhancing preparedness for emergencies, and partnerships, with the aim of finding sustainable solutions to challenges in the humanitarian logistical field, and reaching aid to millions of needy people around the world.

In his opening speech, Ambassador Ahmed Al-Jarman, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the European Headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, highlighted the commitment of the United Arab Emirates and Dubai in supporting the global humanitarian community, and the important role that the country takes in proactively facing humanitarian challenges: « The International City for Humanitarian Services is considered an icon of humanitarian work, which represents the involvement of the United Arab Emirates in this field, which is a fundamental pillar of the charitable approach adopted by the state since its inception. And I affirm the readiness of the United Arab Emirates to enhance the role of the International City for Humanitarian Services to be a leading global center for humanitarian work.

Al Germain added that the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which will be held in Dubai next November, will also provide an appropriate platform to discuss and address the impact of climate change on humanitarian issues, including the required tools and infrastructure that should support all stakeholders.

For his part, Giuseppe Saba, Executive Director of the International Humanitarian City, stressed these points in his concluding remarks, noting that “the International Humanitarian City has developed into a dynamic and innovative platform that supports the global humanitarian community.” Saba expressed the city’s commitment to continue to proactively enhance humanitarian emergency preparedness and response, based on innovation and sustainability. Saba added, “We look forward to continuing to work with our partners and all stakeholders to draw and create a sustainable future for humanitarian work.”

The panel discussion was moderated by Gerhard Bottmann Kremer, Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, CEO of DIHAD (Dubai International Conference and Exhibition for Relief and Development). She touched on the role of the city in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and emergency relief, the challenges it faced in response, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and how to adapt in the face of these challenges.

A vision for the future

Participants discussed their vision for the future of the International City for Humanitarian Services and its vital and continuous mission to connect humanitarian centers and cities in support of the efforts of the humanitarian community, in terms of preparedness, emergency response and innovation to sustain humanitarian efforts. Speakers included Nadia Jabbour, former Director of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the UAE, Mario Stephan, former Executive Director of Doctors Without Borders in the UAE, Paul Molinaro, Director of Strategic Health Operations at the World Health Organization, and Simone Misseri, Director Logistics Services for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and Walid Ibrahim, Network Coordinator of the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot of the World Food Programme. The International City for Humanitarian Services also organized another session during the activities of the week in Geneva, where it brought together all the actors and groups involved in responding to crises and emergencies to review the most important digital platforms concerned with following up on humanitarian stocks, starting with national disaster management agencies, passing through humanitarian workers, the private sector and agencies. government customs. Participants conducted a simulation exercise for a humanitarian response, to illustrate the impact of digital platforms in this field.