Today, Friday, the UAE participated in the second ministerial meeting of the “Alliance for the Coast”, stressing its commitment to join joint efforts to enhance security and stability in the countries of the Sahel, as well as advancing development and humanitarian efforts in the region.

The hypothetical meeting came on the heels of the recent adoption of the “N’Djamena Declaration” by the heads of the G5 Sahel countries and partners attending the N’Djamena summit on February 16, 2021.

The statement laid down broad guidelines for collective action to achieve stability in the Sahel region, and provided a framework for developing a roadmap for the Sahel Coalition, which serves as a statement of intent and basis for action in a number of key areas, including protecting civilians and human rights, promoting gender equality, and engaging youth. , Respect for international humanitarian law and the fight against corruption, as well as the need to address the impact of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his opening speech, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, expressed the UAE’s keenness to participate in the meeting. “These high-level meetings provide an opportunity to reinforce the existing efforts aimed at achieving our common goals, which include combating terrorist groups, strengthening the capabilities of the armed forces of the Sahel states, and continuing to mobilize humanitarian and development aid for this region,” he said.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s steadfast and continuous support to the countries of the Sahel, saying: “Based on our firm belief in the importance of development and humanitarian efforts to enhance security and stability, the UAE continued its humanitarian and development support for youth and women in the Sahel countries, especially those at risk. Join the extremist terrorist groups. “

His Excellency added: “The UAE believes that the road map developed by the Alliance for Security and Stability in the Sahel region will contribute to strengthening efforts aimed at restoring stability and sustainable development in the Sahel region through joint action.”

His Excellency concluded, “We would like to commend once again the continued support of the international community for the Sahel countries in their confrontation with the threats of terrorism and extremism, as well as addressing the social and economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. The UAE will remain a reliable partner for the Sahel region, as it is a non-permanent member of the Sahel region.” Security Council in the period 2022-2023. “