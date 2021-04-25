The UAE affirmed its stand by the friendly Republic of India in the face of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and supported its relentless efforts to address the exacerbation of the pandemic threat, and its full solidarity with it in light of the current health conditions the country is going through. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed – in its statement today – its condolences to the Government of India and its friendly people for the victims of the pandemic, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured and the safety of the Indian people.

The Ministry affirmed the depth of the historical and strategic friendship between the UAE and the Republic of India, which is based on solid and solid foundations of mutual respect, understanding, cooperation and common interests, expressing its hope that India will be able to overcome this difficult period as soon as possible.