Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs affirmed the UAE’s keenness and continued efforts to support women and girls around the world by providing quality education to ensure the achievement of the goals of the “Global Agenda for Sustainable Development 2030”. This came during her Excellency’s participation in the Global Initiative for Girls’s Education. Under the slogan «To support their education» organized yesterday by the Federal Republic of Germany and the Global Partnership for Education, with the aim of strengthening partnerships that aim to support women and girls in developing countries and create appropriate conditions for them to complete their education in the school stages.

Her Excellency explained that the UAE is working to empower women in partner countries by providing them with foreign aid, as the education of women and girls is a change agent for societies that is reflected in the long term to achieve economic growth and promote sustainable development, stressing the state’s keenness to empower women in the field. By supporting the development of legislations that take into account the conditions of women, and that facilitate their full participation in entrepreneurship and other activities because of its importance in achieving the stability and prosperity of societies.

Her Excellency added: “The UAE, through its foreign aid, focuses on supporting e-learning and is keen to provide opportunities for women and girls by focusing on them in efforts to develop digital transformation and e-learning strategies in partner countries that need support in reforming their national education systems, especially after the pandemic. “Covid-19”, which has greatly affected the continuation of education in many countries that lack the appropriate infrastructure to continue providing e-learning.

The launch of this initiative is one of the basic stages in preparation for the summit renewing pledges to the Global Partnership for Education, which will be held in London next July, where leaders of donor countries, partner countries, multilateral organizations, civil society institutions and the concerned private sector will meet, and this summit aims to renew pledges that will be made. Dedicated to support education systems in 90 partner countries eligible by the Global Partnership for Education, and to intensify efforts to achieve the fourth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals, “which is quality education”. The RewirEd summit, which is a global platform with a vision, will also be held on the Expo 2020 Dubai site. Designed with the goal of reshaping the education landscape for a prosperous, sustainable, innovative and accessible future for all.

In April 2021, Dubai Cares pledged to provide $ 2.5 million to support the education of women and girls by launching the cause of educational investment in the Middle East, and the campaign will be concluded with the upcoming London summit to renew pledges to the Global Partnership for Education in July 2021.