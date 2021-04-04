The State of the United Arab Emirates affirmed its full solidarity with the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its standing, support and full support for all decisions and measures taken by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to preserve the security and stability of Jordan And defuse every attempt to influence them.

