The UAE has been informed of the UK’s decision to place travel restrictions on flights coming from the UAE, and the UAE affirms that it will continue to maintain its role as an important travel and logistics hub in accordance with the highest health and safety standards.

The UAE continues to face various challenges within the framework of unified global efforts to curb the pandemic in a scientific and thoughtful way, and it participates in an ongoing dialogue with experts and decision-makers around the world.

Hind Al-Otaiba, Director of the Strategic Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, “The cornerstone of fighting the pandemic is the PCR test, as the UAE recorded the highest per capita test rate in the world. The UAE has intensified, in light of the new variables.” The new measures include obligating incoming travelers to submit a negative PCR examination, imposing restrictions on places of entertainment and gatherings, and implementing awareness campaigns continuously and with high transparency.

She added, “We are confident in our ambitious vaccination program, which ranks second in the world in total vaccine doses distributed in relation to the number of individuals, and we have full confidence in the medical infrastructure and frontline workers.”

The Director of the Strategic Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation indicated that for British travelers affected by this decision, the UAE will extend their visit visas without any additional fees, in light of the current circumstances.