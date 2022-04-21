Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE congratulated Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, and members of the Council on the occasion of taking the constitutional oath in the city of Aden.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s full support for the Presidential Leadership Council to enable it to carry out its duties, foremost of which are peace, stability and development in brotherly Yemen, wishing the council all success in carrying out its national responsibilities.

In the statement, the UAE stressed its commitment to stand by the brotherly Yemeni people and support their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity, within the framework of its policy supporting everything that achieves the interests of the peoples of the region.

The President of the Presidential Council in Yemen, Rashad Al-Alimi, and members of the council were sworn in on Tuesday in front of Parliament in the temporary capital, Aden, in the presence of the United Nations envoy, European ambassadors and the Gulf Cooperation Council, to complement the constitutional declaration on the transfer of power from former President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

The swearing-in session was surrounded by strict security measures, and the area in which the session was held was completely closed, to secure the ceremony, which lasted about two hours.

The Presidency of the House of Representatives and heads of parliamentary blocs held a meeting that discussed the priorities of the current stage, the general directions of his work plan for the coming period, and the need to integrate efforts made, within the framework of national unity, to complete the restoration of the state and alleviate the suffering of Yemenis, as well as to discuss the necessary arrangements for holding its sessions in its session. The first of the second session.

Meanwhile, the Leadership Council held its first meeting yesterday in the temporary capital of Aden with the Consultation and Reconciliation Commission, which consists of fifty members representing all national forces.

In the meeting chaired by Rashad Al-Alimi, and attended by council members Aidarous Al-Zubaidi, Sultan Al-Arada, Tariq Saleh, Abdullah Al-Alimi, Othman Majali, Faraj Al-Bahsani and Abdul Rahman Al-Muharrami, everyone emphasized the spirit of consensus and partnership as a title for the transitional phase.

The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, in a speech at the opening of the meeting, expressed his hope that the Consultation and Reconciliation Commission will be of assistance to the Council, and that its members who have experience in political and administrative work will be at the level of responsibility.

The President of the Council reiterated the necessity of embodying the spirit of consensus and partnership during the coming period, and reassured the attendees that the Presidential Leadership Council is working as one team.

Addressing the members of the consultative body, Al-Alimi said: “Our people expect you to work to embody consensus in order to help the Leadership Council, and this, in turn, will reflect on the interests of the Yemeni people, and their aspirations for good, development and peace.”

He added: “I and my brothers, members of the Council, are counting on your wisdom, and this wisdom must be reflected in compatibility with future work through the presidency of the body chosen to assist the Council.” Since taking the constitutional oath before the House of Representatives, yesterday, Tuesday, the Presidential Leadership Council has begun to hold a series of intensive meetings, in order to translate the priorities announced by the Speaker of the Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, on the ground.

For its part, the Consultation and Reconciliation Commission announced, yesterday, its executive presidency, consisting of 5 members, headed by Muhammad Al-Ghaithi. This came during the first meeting of the Presidential Leadership Council, in the interim capital, Aden, with the Consultation and Reconciliation Commission, which includes 50 members representing all national forces, according to a statement of the Presidential Council published by the official agency. According to the statement, an agreement was reached on the presidency of the Consultation and Reconciliation Commission by electing Muhammad Al-Ghaithi as president, and the membership of Abdul-Malik Al-Mikhlafi, Sakhr Al-Wajeeh, Jamila Ali Raja, and Akram Al-Amiri.

The Consultation and Reconciliation Commission named its executive leadership, according to the announcement of the transfer of power to the Presidential Leadership Council on April 7.

The declaration stipulated the establishment of the “Consultation and Reconciliation Commission” to work on electing its “executive presidency from among its members in its first session, based on an invitation from the President of the Presidential Council, and the presidency of the commission consists of a president and four deputies.”