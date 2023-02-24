The UAE affirmed its firm commitment to continue its efforts in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, and its continuous work with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The UAE welcomed the announcement made by the Financial Action Group today (February 24) during the second session of the group under the presidency of Singapore in Paris, which concluded a week. FATF 2023.

At this meeting, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recognized the high-level political commitment and strong progress that the UAE has shown in this area.

The competent UAE authorities have made unprecedented progress in adopting international standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, and this includes the approach taken at the government level to improve coordination between the authorities concerned with confronting financial crimes, and expand the scope of international cooperation to prevent them and prosecute their perpetrators, in addition to strengthening partnership initiatives between the two sectors. public and private.

The UAE continues to implement a set of important and advanced measures to combat financial crime and to enhance the effectiveness of the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing system in line with the national strategy to combat this crime and the national action plan set.

The Executive Office for Countering Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing said: “The UAE welcomes the statement of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which acknowledges the great progress that has been made in the framework of combating money laundering and terrorist financing in the UAE.

The UAE is committed to strengthening global efforts to protect the international financial system from malicious actors and perpetrators of financial crimes, both internally and externally. The UAE has allocated significant human resources as well as investing in strengthening the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing system to stop illegal financial flows in a coordinated, proactive manner.

Cooperation with international partners is essential in this regard to support and strengthen collective efforts to combat financial crime. The UAE will continue to work in concert to enhance its position as one of the most reliable and resilient global economies.”