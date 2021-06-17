The UAE has renewed its commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of people of determination. This came during the participation of His Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, via video conference, in the general discussion of the annual conference of the States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of People of Determination, organized by the United Nations, and she stressed the importance of mainstreaming a disability perspective in responding to and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Her Excellency also highlighted the UAE’s efforts to support people of determination, including its national policy to empower them, as well as its national policy for autism, as well as its formation of the Advisory Council for People of Determination.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Her Excellency indicated that the UAE has ensured the provision of health, education, food and other services to people of determination, while ensuring their independent living and inclusion in society. Her Excellency also reviewed the enhanced efforts made by the UAE to care and empower people of determination, including its efforts to enhance access to distance education, rehabilitation, support services, remote diagnosis and early intervention system. It is worth noting that this international conference, which is held annually to discuss the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, focuses this year on discussing ways to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 crisis, especially in the areas of meeting needs, realizing rights and addressing the social and economic impacts on people of determination.