In recent years, the UAE agricultural sector has witnessed remarkable expansion, after adopting sustainable and smart technologies, including vertical farms, advanced technology-supported greenhouses, automatic irrigation systems, and renewable agricultural practices, in addition to advanced traditional farms.

In detail, the UAE has made important steps to ensure optimal utilization of natural resources, thanks to the adoption of the climate-smart agriculture approach, to reach climate neutrality by 2050 and the goals of the National Strategy for Food Security by 2051, and to reduce carbon emissions in the agricultural sector.

The Aerofarms farm, located in the Mussafah region of Abu Dhabi, is the largest farm in the world for indoor vertical farming and scientific research and development.

Spread over an area of ​​65,000 square feet, it contributes to the development of sustainable, controlled environmental agriculture and indoor vertical farming to help address the challenges of global agricultural supply chains.

The farm focuses on the latest developments of indoor vertical farming and agricultural innovation and technology.

The farm is supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office as part of its endeavors to create sustainable investment opportunities that promote next generation sustainable farming technologies in arid and desert environments.

The “Bustanak” farm, which was established in Dubai with investments amounting to $40 million, is the largest vertical farm that relies on hydroponics in the world. Water, is recovered and recycled in the system, which leads to saving 250 million liters of water annually, compared to traditional outdoor agriculture that produces the same amount of crop, as the smart technologies used in it contribute to reducing water consumption in agriculture by 95% compared to traditional agriculture, and the availability of crops leafy vegetables throughout the year without being affected by climate change and seasons, with the farm having the capacity to produce more than one million cultivated plants at any time, allowing it to produce 3,000 kilograms of high-quality leafy vegetables per day.

Pure Harvest is one of the local agricultural projects that use the latest technologies in food production systems to grow fruits and vegetables in a climate-controlled environment, allowing for continuity of production throughout the year, and using seven times less water compared to traditional methods.

Pure Harvest is investing in smart agriculture and infrastructure technologies in its new farms in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain to improve crop growing conditions.

38 thousand farms

Statistics issued by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment indicated that there are about 38,000 farms in the country that follow various farming methods and several agricultural production systems, including farms that follow organic farming methods and are based on an area of ​​46 thousand dunums, and others that follow hydroponic farming methods without soil. On an area of ​​1000 acres.

Its production of vegetables is estimated at about 156 thousand tons annually, and more than 500 thousand tons of field crops and fodder, and its production of fruits is estimated at about 200 thousand tons. The total local agricultural production of vegetables currently covers more than 20% of the total market needs, and the percentage reaches In some crops, such as cucumbers, up to 80%.