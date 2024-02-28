Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

As the host country of the Thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, the UAE announced the activation of the new global “EcoMark” framework for officially accrediting companies, during the global event, in partnership with both the International Chamber of Commerce and the Presidency of the Twenty-Eighth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. “COP 28”, which was hosted by the country at the end of last year.

The EcoMark framework, which was announced at the Thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization by His Excellency Abdul Salam Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the UAE Representative Office to the World Trade Organization, aims to establish organized, globally recognized and cost-effective international standards for sustainable products. It facilitates the establishment of reliable accreditation bodies in all participating countries, enabling them to evaluate and certify companies based on their green credentials, in addition to providing a toolkit for companies to meet the required standards.

EcoMark also provides global green certification easily and affordably for SMEs in developing countries.

The Presidency of the Conference of the Parties and the International Chamber of Commerce will contribute to introducing global SMEs to the EcoMark framework, to expand its adoption as a path that enhances the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises in green, environmentally friendly trade.

The role of the two parties also includes providing consultations on setting standards and strategies that facilitate the participation of these projects in this framework, in addition to introducing opportunities for integrating the EcoMark framework with current and future initiatives aimed at making trade more environmentally friendly and more comprehensive for micro, small and medium enterprises.

His Excellency Abdul Salam Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the UAE Representative Office to the World Trade Organization, said: “The UAE has recognized the need for a comprehensive and accessible green trade framework designed specifically for small and medium-sized companies to help them benefit from the growing demand for sustainable products and adapt to the evolving global trade model.” The EcoMark framework represents an important step towards a more sustainable, inclusive and environmentally friendly global economy.”

The global EcoMark framework contributes to addressing a critical gap that has recently emerged in the structure of global trade. Despite the availability of new opportunities due to the rapid growth of green trade and the growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products, micro, small and medium enterprises are still struggling to highlight their green credentials. This is due to high costs and complex processes, which often keeps them on the sidelines of global green trade.

The new global EcoMark framework supports governments in creating certification bodies, while providing capacity building and direct training for MSMEs to obtain green credentials that will enable them to access new markets, find new customers, and obtain appropriate credit. for their sustainable production practices.

The announcement of the activation of the EcoMark framework came during the activities of the Thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization in Abu Dhabi.

The World Trade Organization includes 166 members, after the Comoros and East Timor were announced to join the organization during the Abu Dhabi conference. It is the only multilateral organization that supervises the rules of trade between countries, and is keen to enable member states to use trade as a means to raise living standards, generate job opportunities, and improve the lives of people across the world. The Ministerial Conference, the organization's highest decision-making body, meets once every two years.