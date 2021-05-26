The UAE government has achieved advanced ranks in the global government development indicators, as it ranked first in the world in the absence of bureaucracy index, and second in the world in the ability of government policy to adapt, in the annual book of global competitiveness issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development, while it achieved third place Globally in the government’s response to change index, and fourth globally in the government’s long-term vision index, in the Global Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, affirmed that the visions of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has enabled the UAE government to achieve leadership in global competitiveness indicators, despite the accelerating circumstances and changes that the world has gone through over the past year, which is the product of a leadership philosophy that focuses on sustainable development, proactiveness, flexibility and capability For change, and preparedness for the future.

Al-Gergawi said: “The product of this proactive thinking is reflected in the government’s ability to achieve complete continuity in providing services, through the advanced technological and digital solutions it has developed, and the smooth transition to a remote work system and remote learning, which is a guarantee for the continuity of the wheel of production and achievement. And it enabled the various groups and individuals of society to adapt and overcome the direct effects imposed by the emerging (Corona) virus on them. ”

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs added: “The UAE government has strengthened its leadership with its solutions in the first places in government development indicators monitored by the most prominent global reports,” stressing that achieving these achievements, despite the unprecedented circumstances and challenges that the Corona pandemic imposed on governments around The world indicates the advanced level that the UAE government has reached in terms of efficiency, ability and proactive thinking, aimed at enhancing readiness and flexibility in facing future challenges.

It is worth noting that the UAE government has achieved advanced positions in the global competitiveness indicators, as the country ranked ninth in the world in the Global Competitiveness Yearbook 2020, issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development, and fourth in the world in the Edelman Trust in Government Index 2020, as the UAE achieved First place in the world in 121 indicators among the most important global competitiveness reports, and first place in the Arab world in 437 indicators, and it came in the list of the top 10 countries in the world in 314 indicators.

