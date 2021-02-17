Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai) – reached The value of trade exchange between the UAE and JapanDuring the year 2020, about 80.2 billion dirhams, compared with about 122.2 billion dirhams for the year 2019, according to the statistics of the Japanese External Trade Authority (JETRO), and according to the authority’s statistics, the United Arab Emirates acquired 31.8% of Japan’s total trade with the Middle East region during the year. 2020, estimated at 252 billion dirhams.

UAE exports to Japan, which include oil products, during the past year amounted to about 60 billion dirhams, compared with 96.1 billion dirhams for the year 2019, while the state’s imports from Japan amounted to about 20.3 billion dirhams.

The UAE maintained the trend of the trade balance between the two countries in its favor by more than 39.4 billion dirhams, or its equivalent, as a result of the wide difference between the country’s exports to Japan and its imports from it during the year 2020.

Jitro statistics estimated the state’s share of Japanese exports to the region, totaling 62 billion dirhams, at 32.7%, after the state’s imports from Japan during the past year amounted to about 20.3 billion dirhams.

On the other hand, the UAE’s share of Japan’s imports from the region, amounting to 190 billion dirhams, amounted to 31.4%, after the total UAE exports to Japan last year amounted to 70.77 60 billion dirhams.

It is noteworthy that the UAE is the largest Gulf partner in commercial dealings with Japan, importing the highest share of Gulf imports from Japan, which are concentrated in cars, electronic devices, machinery and textiles.

The country’s exports to Japan are concentrated in crude oil and natural gas, in addition to aluminum in its various forms, and petroleum products constitute the highest percentage of the UAE’s exports to Japan, and the UAE is the second largest supplier of crude oil in terms of quantity to Japan after Saudi Arabia.