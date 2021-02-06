The UAE stands at the forefront of advocating for women’s rights at the global level through a series of initiatives and programs aimed at supporting and empowering women in many societies and countries, based on its pioneering local experience, which has become the subject of regional and international praise and appreciation.

The UAE tops advanced ranks in a number of global indicators related to supporting women’s rights and empowerment, as well as its unprecedented achievement globally in achieving parity in parliamentary representation, starting from the date of the start of the sixteenth legislative term of the Federal National Council.

In talking about the UAE’s efforts to support women at the international level, the beginning must be the initiatives and efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairperson of the General Women’s Union, Chair of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”, who is considered the first champion of women on The international level, as well as the confidence and respect enjoyed by Her Highness with everyone, at home and abroad, as a result of her great role in supporting women’s issues wherever they are and advocating for their rights.

For many years, Her Highness sponsored, presided over and supported a group of specialized conferences on the Arab, international and Islamic levels, to empower and strengthen the position of women on these intertwined levels, as in the case of the International Women’s Conference in Mexico in 1975 and Copenhagen in 1980, as well as the Conference on Muslim Women and their Potential for Development in Rabat in 1977, the Childhood Conference in Tunisia in 1979, and the Third Regional Conference on Women in the Gulf and the Arabian Peninsula in Kuwait in 1981, in addition to hosting and sponsoring the Third Regional Conference on Women in the Gulf and the Arabian Peninsula in Abu Dhabi in 1984, and a seminar on the demographic and family situations of women in countries The Arabian Gulf in Abu Dhabi, two years later, then hosting and sponsoring the eleventh Arab Conference of Arab Girl Guides in Abu Dhabi at the end of 1988.

After that, the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak took a more specialized and in-depth character, as Her Highness led conferences on women in technology, women and media, aging care, businesswomen, women and human security, and many other things that narrow the field from being limited, as her Highness was one of the members The founders of the Arab Women Organization, as well as the Arab Women’s Summit, sponsored the establishment of the Arab Family Organization, which hosts its headquarters, and it goes without saying that the role these organizations played in developing practical programs for the benefit of Arab women and their families.

Under the generous patronage of Her Highness, the UAE hosted in October 2019 a ceremony and symposium to launch the Arab Document for Women’s Rights, organized by the Federal National Council in cooperation with the Arab Parliament, in appreciation of the pioneering role of the UAE and its record of civilizational achievements in the process of empowering women and upholding its position in various affairs and aspects of life.

The document seeks to place women’s rights within the basic national concerns in order to enable them to improve their reality for the better in accordance with the guidance of Islamic law and other divine religions and noble human values, the international bill for human rights, and consider women’s rights an integral part of human rights, secure women’s rights, and their effective participation in Building her community.

Since the establishment of the State Federation in 1971, the UAE has been keen to join international conventions dealing with women’s issues and protecting their rights, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women in 2004, the Convention on Working Hours in Industry in 1982, and the International Convention on Labor Compulsory or compulsory labor in 1982, the International Convention on Labor Inspection in Industry and Trade in 1982, the International Convention on Night Work of Women in 1982, the International Convention on Equal Pay for Workers and Female Workers in 1996, and the International Convention on the Abolition of Forced Labor in 1996 And the International Convention on Minimum Age for Employment, in 1996.

The UAE has a strong and growing relationship with UN Women, as it was a member of the Authority’s Executive Council between 2013 and 2018, and assumed the chair of the Executive Board of UN Women in 2017.

Since its inception in 2010, the UAE has provided the authority with financial support amounting to about $ 26 million with the aim of strengthening its efforts to empower women worldwide, making the country ranked first in the Arab world and tenth in the world.

The UAE culminated in its cooperation with UN Women by opening a liaison office for the authority in Abu Dhabi in 2016, under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and in partnership with the General Women’s Union.

Since then, UN Women’s GCC Liaison Office has launched the Women, Peace and Security Training Program, which provides women from the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Asia and Africa with basic military training, as well as training in peacekeeping missions, having completed more than more than 350 women graduated from two cycles of the program in 2019 and 2020.

Education is essential to women’s economic empowerment, and according to the World Economic Forum 2014 report on the gender gap, the UAE has been able to achieve equality between men and women in educational attainment, as 77% of Emirati women enroll in higher education, and they constitute 70% of university graduates.

During its membership in the United Nations Human Rights Council, the UAE encouraged the right to education for every girl on an equal basis with men. The United Nations Human Rights Council unanimously approved in June 2017 a draft resolution presented by the UAE during the thirty-fifth session of the Council in Geneva. On the right of girls to receive an education.

The resolution called on states to remove obstacles to girls ’education, including discriminatory policies, poverty, traditions, religious considerations, or financial hardship. It also called for additional measures to be taken to ensure girls’ safety outside the school perimeter against sexual violence and threats posed by terrorist groups.

The UAE partnered with 75 countries to issue a statement in the Human Rights Council in June 2014, condemning the attacks on girls who go to school or want to go to school, and the UAE also participated in the council’s unanimous adoption in September 2014 of a decision to hold a panel discussion at the Council’s session in June 2015 to share lessons learned and best practices on achieving equal enjoyment of the right to education by every girl.