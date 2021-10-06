Hussam Abdulnabi (Dubai)

Expo 2020 Dubai shed light on the efforts of the UAE in implementing the concept of a green economy, which has become an urgent necessity more than ever. In this regard, it will enable it to develop a green economy system, and to develop specific strategies to achieve this goal.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, inaugurated the activities of the seventh edition of the World Green Economy Summit in Dubai, which is organized by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the World Green Economy Organization at the Dubai Exhibition Center, at Expo 2020 Dubai. Two days, attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior government officials from around the world.

His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Electricity Authority participated in the opening of the summit. Dubai Water, President of the World Green Economy Summit, H.E. François Hollande, former French President, H.E. Marie Robinson, former Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Climate Change and former President of Ireland, and HRH Princess Abzi Djema, President’s Special Envoy for Mobilizing Resources for the United Nations Development Goals Sustainability and Climate Change in Burkina Faso, H.E Fredrik Reinfeldt, former Swedish Prime Minister, Dharar Belhoul Al Falasi, Federal National Council Member and Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, Maryam Majid Bin Thaniah, Federal National Council Member, and Ahmed Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy .

Ahmed bin Saeed during the opening of the events accompanied by Maryam Al Muhairi, Saeed Al Tayer and a number of officials (from the source)

Saeed Al Tayer: Fateful Challenges

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Chairman of the World Green Economy Summit, said that the sixth edition of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report has raised the alarm and clearly demonstrated the critical challenges facing the world today through the severity of changes. Climatic and environmental damage, which has been significantly manifested, in recent years, in forest fires, floods and accelerated snowmelt.

He added that the agenda of the World Green Economy Summit is in line with the future vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in transforming challenges into promising opportunities, stressing that this challenge represents an opportunity to diversify the economy and invest in new growth engines to continue the process of development and prosperity, noting that the Summit The World Green Economy Forum is being held this year under the slogan “mobilizing efforts for a sustainable future,” and focuses on four main themes: “youth,” “innovation and smart technology,” “green economy policies,” and “green finance,” to find promising investments in This field will create new jobs and jobs, as the green economy is expected to contribute $12 trillion by 2030.

Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi: Plans and strategies for developing the system

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, affirmed that the UAE has paid great attention in all its development plans and strategies to develop the green economy system, based on its continuous and relentless pursuit to achieve sustainable development goals, and through the use of advanced technologies. Innovation and adoption of green solutions in various fields.

He said that the World Green Economy Summit keeps pace with the 2030 sustainable development goals of the United Nations, and the mechanisms for working to achieve them in the UAE, as well as setting visions to motivate young people to contribute more to preserving and protecting the environment, by formulating effective directions that enhance support for the development strategies of small and medium-sized companies for the conservation axis. On the environment as a primary goal among its objectives, pointing out that by applying all environmental conservation standards, and in line with the “Emirates Green Development Strategy” aimed at building an economic system that preserves the environment, the UAE will be able to become a global leader in the sector of green economy products and technologies. .

Al Falasi pointed out that this year’s summit will be held within the global “Expo 2020” platform, which bears the slogan “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”, and gathering under its umbrella a group of decision-makers and specialists from different countries of the world, expressing his confidence that the summit will yield visions and ideas. Common and unique pathways for promoting green economy and global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Pioneering steps into the new energy landscape

The UAE has taken important steps in moving to a new energy scene, of which clean and renewable energy sources are among its most important components. The country has major projects to diversify clean energy production sources, including solar photovoltaic energy, concentrated solar energy, green hydrogen using renewable energy, and stored water energy, in addition to Study of wind energy exploitation. These efforts contributed to achieving a significant reduction in carbon emissions in Dubai, as net carbon dioxide emissions in the Emirate of Dubai decreased by 22% in 2019, two years ahead of the target date in the Dubai Strategy to reduce carbon emissions 2021 to reduce emissions by 16% by the year 2021.

In 2019, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change chose the Emirate of Dubai to host the Regional Climate Week, which is the first of its kind in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa region, and this important event will coincide with the next session of the summit, between 2 and 3 March 2022. .

Ahmed bin Saeed, Maryam Al Muhairi and Saeed Al Tayer during the summit

Shamma Al Mazrouei: A pivotal role for youth

During Expo 2020 Dubai, Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, invited visitors to the global event to join the efforts of the Arab Youth Council on Climate Change to address the challenges of climate change, stressing that youth are the main energy driving global efforts in the field of climate action.

Al Mazrouei said, in a dialogue session within the events, that Expo 2020 Dubai’s keenness to make the first week of its global activities under the slogan “Climate and Biodiversity” is a strong message and a clear indication that the UAE leadership considers supporting global climate action efforts a central priority.

She added: “Our youth is flexible, creative, and possesses the values ​​of sustainability and environmental preservation in its identity, culture and heritage, and I sensed the extent of passion and commitment of Arab youth to the issues that concern them, and that is why the Arab Youth Center launched the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, as a platform that enables young people in the Arab world to participate in the efforts of Climate action, environmental protection and strengthening regional cooperation in climate action, declaring that according to the results of a research paper issued by the Arab Youth Council on Climate Change, 75% of young people in the Arab world believe that the public and private sectors have equal responsibility for developing clean and renewable energy technologies, 80% of them believe that the suggestions of young people on sustainability issues should be listened to.

Participants: Balance is important to protect the environment

Participants in the World Green Economy Summit stressed the importance of striking a balance between preserving the environment and achieving economic growth.

Francois Hollande, the former French president, said that dealing with the issue of climate change should not be done by fighting the economy, in order to achieve a sustainable future for our children, we need to go to the green economy and rely on it, the economy is the future.

“The green economy must be built on the basis of partnership between the state and the business community, allowing investment decisions to be made along with regulatory standards,” said Fredrik Reinfeldt, former Swedish prime minister. Meanwhile, Tavi Madiburk, co-founder and CEO of Sekeleton Technologies, said: “Achieving net zero requires all of us to work together to transform the way our societies and economies are organized. This endeavor represents a real challenge for all of humanity, but tackling the threat of climate change will offer us unprecedented opportunities if we embrace science and innovation, and together, we can achieve positive change with the help of innovation.”

“The climate crisis poses an existential threat to life on Earth, as the United Nations Secretary-General recently issued the highest levels of warning,” said Louis Poe, UN Patron of the Oceans, referring to climate change as a “red symbol for humanity.” Institutions have to be neutral and not move a finger or take the initiative in order to save the earth, as we urgently need to combine efforts and endeavors to reach safety. Bo concluded by emphasizing that environmental protection is the fundamental issue of our generation; Therefore, the decisions we make now will affect all aspects of life and will determine the fate of future generations.

Maryam Al Muhairi: The green economy is an urgent necessity

Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, “The world is facing one of its biggest challenges ever, which is to reduce harmful emissions to prevent the Earth’s temperature from rising to more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030.” The best way in which we hope to achieve this goal.

Al Muhairi stressed that adopting the green economy has become an urgent necessity more than ever. Therefore, the seventh session of the World Green Economy Summit is one of the most important sessions of the summit ever, as it is able to make a tangible change in this global scene by adopting comprehensive action plans on how the UAE uses its pioneering expertise in the field of sustainability to achieve the country’s goals, climate goals and the global environment. .