Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Continuing food insecurity remains a chronic problem at the global level, as more than 700 million people suffer from hunger globally, while access to food for about 2.5 billion people remains restricted. Aware of this, the UAE is making extensive efforts to support and facilitate humanitarian efforts, and has contributed to This is done by more than $1.4 billion over the past five years.

Food insecurity is not confined to one reason only, but is linked to a complex complex of causes, most notably the conflicts, especially in Ukraine and Sudan, and the resulting instability and destruction of agricultural and economic infrastructure, which makes it difficult to produce and distribute food effectively.

Climate change is also a growing driver of food insecurity, in light of extreme weather events such as drought and floods, which affect agricultural production, in addition to rising food prices, which jumped last month from their lowest levels in two years, according to the FAO, due to tensions. About Ukrainian grain exports and concerns about world production.

The suffering of acute malnutrition extends to 45 million children under the age of five, and millions of people are forced to face the dangers of irregular migration.

From this standpoint, the UAE has always emphasized that there is no other way but to find serious and sustainable solutions to end food insecurity and prevent the spread of famine, through collective participation, deepening international partnerships, making maximum use of regional and international multilateral forums, and adopting new and innovative approaches to face this challenge. The UAE is also making great efforts to confront climate change, which exacerbates the food insecurity crisis, as part of its hosting of the COP28 conference next November, calling for igniting ambition and strengthening international cooperation to take real measures to reduce the global temperature rise above 1.5 degrees. Celsius, thus ensuring climate adaptation with decisive measures to mitigate risks, especially in fragile areas. As part of its great efforts in this field, the UAE and the United States launched the Agricultural Innovation Climate Initiative some time ago to stimulate innovation in climate-smart agriculture, which has raised more than $13 billion to accelerate this transformation.

It also launched the National Strategy for Food Security 2051. The state has taken several measures to achieve food security, including the establishment of the Emirates Food Security Council, the National System for Sustainable Agriculture, the Fish Farming Pulse Guide, the Emirates Food Bank, and the Federal Law to regulate the strategic stock of food commodities in emergencies and crises, and the Food and Agriculture Pioneers Program.

proven track record

The UAE has a record full of achievements in the field of food security. It has made its first strides since the founding of the state, and has set out to achieve this equation with great ambitions, which has placed it at the forefront in the world. Innovation, and achieving the objectives of the National Strategy for Food Security to provide healthy, safe food of high nutritional value at reasonable prices at all times and conditions for all members of society.

Innovative initiatives

With the aim of accelerating the adoption of modern technologies in the field of agriculture, the Office of Food and Water Security, in cooperation with the UAE Government Accelerators Program, launched several innovative initiatives in the field of food security, including financing modern agriculture, the agricultural loan guarantee program, standards for building agricultural facilities, the unified agricultural license, a general framework, and the food security data platform and specifications. Standard for fish farming and fish feed factory, atlas of fish farming, food technology challenge.

intimate relationship

Dr. Muhammad Ali Fahim, Director of the Egyptian Climate Change Information Center, says that there is a close relationship between the repercussions of climate change and global commodity prices, considering that countries that produce and export food have been hit by successive droughts, such as Brazil, Argentina, the United States and Europe, and have strongly affected the exports of these countries. One of the main commodities, especially grains, which led to a rise in global commodity prices.

Fahim explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the rise in commodity prices is linked to geopolitical crises such as the Ukrainian crisis and the fighting in Sudan, in addition to the rise in the prices of agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, transportation and freight. He said that the UAE, through the COP 28 conference, is a major supporter of confronting the effects of climate change and its consequences on food security by finding a clear implementation mechanism for the work of the Loss and Damage Fund, to finance and strengthen measures by supporting affected countries and helping them adapt.

Technologies development

The UAE continues to urge all parties to armed conflicts to strictly abide by their responsibilities and international humanitarian law, and to avoid compromising the resources needed to produce food and provide water. It has also paid attention to developing smart technologies in food production, and increasing agricultural investments that promote building a modern agricultural sector equipped with technology by harnessing renewable resources. and make it an essential element in production.

Several strategic projects have been launched in order to accelerate the transition from traditional farming methods to modern methods required to achieve food and water security. It also stresses the need to support national strategies and develop innovative methods and partnerships that meet the scale of the challenge.

The UAE committed itself to co-leading the Global Alliance for the Green Economy, which helps countries shift to more sustainable economies, and highlighted the recently announced “COP 28 Program for Food and Agriculture Systems”, and called on major countries to join the UAE in limiting climate change. Through this program, which keeps pace with the aspirations of the UAE and its work to promote growth on sustainable climate bases.

It also appealed, through the COP28 Program for Food Systems and Agriculture, to governments around the world to endorse the Leaders’ Declaration on Food Systems, Agriculture and Climate Action at the next conference. An advocate to join in leading the transformation of global food systems, and to ensure a more sustainable and resilient future for all.

«Cup 28»

Climate and water resources expert Dr. Osama Salam considered that there are many reasons behind the rise in global prices of basic foodstuffs, including climate change, which causes extreme weather phenomena, such as droughts and floods that affect agricultural production, and then comes the crisis in Ukraine that led to The movement of agricultural goods and exports was disrupted, in addition to the increased demand for goods and services after the recovery of the global economy from the Corona pandemic, which caused a rise in prices.

Dr. Salam stressed that the UAE is making great efforts to achieve global food security through investments in agriculture, by supporting farmers, research and development, using the latest technologies to increase agricultural production, and cooperating with all countries in the field of food security, through exchanging experiences and supporting agricultural projects.

Salam explained that the Conference of the Parties on Climate (COP28) plays an important role in mitigating climate repercussions, and thus achieving food security, considering that the conference is expected to focus on discussing steps that can be taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase financing for projects to adapt to climate change. and strengthening international cooperation in the field of food security.

The climate and water resources expert explained that through joint action, the international community can achieve global food security and protect people from the effects of climate change.

He said, “Among the efforts of the UAE and what counts for it is that it is one of the largest Arab countries investing in agriculture, and it contributes to achieving global food security, by increasing agricultural production, and thus reducing food prices and reducing food insecurity.”